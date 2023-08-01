Suits: Season 10? Series Executive Producer on the Possibility of a Reunion

Thanks to its release on Netflix, Suits is in the middle of a resurgence. During the week of June 29, the series had 3.1 billion viewer minutes between Netflix and Peacock. Those numbers make the USA Network series the most-watched acquired show in a single week in streaming history.

Starring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl, Suits follows Mike Ross (Adams) as he works for a big NYC law firm while hiding the fact he does not have a law degree. The show ran for nine seasons before ending in 2019.

Given the renewed interest, some have wondered if the show might be revived for a 10th season. Executive producer Gene Klein said the following, per TV Line:

“You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point. But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

Klein also spoke about getting the cast back together if a revival did happen. He said:

“As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show. I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend. A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn’t know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this legal drama series? Do you want to see Suits revived for a 10th season?