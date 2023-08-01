Loki: Season Two; Disney+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Marvel Series

The second season of Loki is coming soon to Disney+, and the streaming service has now released a trailer and two posters teasing new episodes of the Marvel series.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant, the series follows the God of Mischief (Hiddleston) as he works with the Time Variance Authority. Season two will find Loki teaming up with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other TVA agents.

Disney+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Today, Disney+ released a brand-new trailer and poster to celebrate the upcoming second season of Marvel Studios’ “Loki.” The first season of “Loki” is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer. Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2 begins streaming on October 6, exclusively on Disney+.

The trailer for Loki season two is below.

