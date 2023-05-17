Loki, Echo: Disney+ Announces Fall Premiere Dates for Marvel Series

Disney+ has set up its fall lineup with the announcement that season two of Loki and the new series Echo will air on the streaming service.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant, Loki follows the God of Mischief as he works with the TVA. Season two will pick up immediately following the finale of season one, with Loki finding himself in an alternate reality.

Disney+ revealed the following about the plot of season two:

“The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki with arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022’s D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place. “Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is.” Only time will tell what happens next.”

Episodes will arrive starting October 6th.

As for Echo, Disney+ plans to release the entire season at once on November 29th. Starring Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene, the series follows Echo, a deaf superhero introduced on Hawkeye.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Marvel Studios’ Echo will arrive on November 29, 2023 on Disney+, with all episodes dropping onto the streaming platform that day. The new series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Kevin Feige said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“In Hawkeye, fans were first introduced to Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox. She will return to get her revenge in Echo, a limited drama from an incredible team of indigenous writers, directors and cast members. And in a first for us all episodes will drop on November 29.”

