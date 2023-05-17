High Potential: ABC Orders Crimesolving Mom Series Starring Kaitlin Olson

High Potential is headed to ABC. Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes, the new drama series will follow a mom (Olson) as she partners up with a detective to solve crimes. The series, written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place), is based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

ABC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Written by Drew Goddard (“The Good Place,” “The Martian”) and starring Kaitlin Olson, “High Potential” follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).” “High Potential” stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce for Goddard Textiles. Rob Thomas serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions, as well as Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions, a Mediawan Company. Alethea Jones is director and executive producer. Kaitlin Olson serves as producer.

The midseason premiere date for High Potential will be announced later.

Because of the writers strike, ABC has filled its Fall 2023 schedule with unscripted series. Depending on when the strike ends, the network could move up the premieres of High Potential and other scripted fare,

