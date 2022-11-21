Avalon: Cancelled; ABC Drops Plans for David E. Kelley Series Starring Neve Campbell

ABC has pulled out of its plans for Avalon. The series, from David E. Kelley, was ordered back in February. Starring Neve Campbell, Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff, the series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly, follows a small-town sheriff investigating cases on Catalina Island.

Variety said the following about the cancellation by ABC:

“According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, ABC opted not to move forward with the series order for “Avalon” after screening the pilot. A+E Studios is said to still be bullish about the project and are weighing options on how to proceed.”

It is possible the series could land on another outlet.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch Avalon? Are you upset that ABC dropped its plans for the series?