Kandi & the Gang: Cancelled at Bravo; Kandi Burruss Series Not Returning for Season Two

Kandi & the Gang is not returning for a second season to Bravo. Kandi Burruss revealed the show’s cancellation during an Amazon Live appearance. The series followed Burruss as she ran her Old Lady Gang restaurant.

Arriving in March 2022, Bravo revealed the following about the series before its release.

“Kandi & The Gang chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”

Per Deadline, she said the following:

“Definitely, it is not returning. Bravo is not bringing it back. So sad and I am super upset about it.”

Fans will still see Burruss on Bravo. She still appears on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she has another series following her and her fellow Xscape group members.

She teased more about those upcoming projects as well. She said the following:

“I have been in so many arguments, since the summer, since we were filming the Xscape show all the way now filming Housewives,” she revealed. “I feel like I have argued with everybody. Like, almost had some crazy blowouts with some people.” There’s been some craziness happening. RHOA, of course, if I be feeling like everybody is coming for me constantly lately and this time I am just not taking it lying down. Yes, I have been having to read some people left and right and it’s been going down.”

What do you think? Did you watch Kandi & the Gang? Did you want to see a second season on Bravo?