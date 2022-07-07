Million Dollar Listing: New York: “Cancelled”; Bravo Series Not Returning for Season 10 Soon

Million Dollar Listing: New York is not returning to Bravo anytime soon. The cable network has paused the series, so there will not be a 10th season, per Variety. At least not in the immediate future. Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, and Steve Gold will continue their real estate work off-screen.

Million Dollar Listing: New York is a spin-off of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. The New York series premiered in 2012 – which was six years after the original series.

Million Dollar Listing: New York last aired on Bravo in May 2021 with the completion of a 16-episode season.

What do you think? Do you want a new season of Million Dollar Listing: New York on Bravo?