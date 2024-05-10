The Bachelor: Season 29 Renewal; ABC Series Confirmed to Returning for 2024-25

ABC has renewed The Bachelor series for a 29th season, which is expected to debut in January 2025. A lead will likely come from the upcoming 21st season of The Bachelorette which launches on Monday, July 8th.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer. Season 28 follows Joey Graziadei as he meets, courts, and weeds out 32 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graziadei was the runner-up pursuing Charity Lawson on the 20th season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Graziadei and some of the contestants will visit Jasper, Alberta; Mdina, Malta; Marbella, Spain; and Montreal, Quebec, with filming concluding in Tulum, Mexico.

Airing on Monday nights, the 28th season of The Bachelor averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.48 million viewers. Compared to season 27, that’s up by 6% in the demo and up by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The long-running series is ABC’s highest-rated show of the season in the demo in the traditional ratings

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol (season 23), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), The Conners (seventh and final season), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), Shark Tank (season 16), and What Would You Do? (season 17). Meanwhile, comedy series Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for season three.

