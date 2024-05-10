When Calls the Heart: Season 12 Renewal Set for Hallmark Channel Drama Series

Elizabeth and the other residents of Hope Vally will be back in 2025. When Calls the Heart has been renewed on Hallmark Channel for a 12th season. The 11th season’s dozen episodes finish airing next month.

A romantic historical drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. In the 11th season, schoolteacher Elizabeth embarks on a fresh start with a new romance, new challenges, and a new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry) navigate their growing romantic feelings while leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard (McNally) must confront his past to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery (Wagner) and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter (Hutton) team up to unravel a mystery, putting their entire community at risk.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 11th season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“When Calls the Heart continues to exceed our expectations and the number of fans and viewers continue to grow every year,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming. “Bringing season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade. We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!”

The 12th season will also have a dozen episodes, and production is set to begin in July. The new episodes will see the characters enter the 1920s.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the When Calls the Heart TV series on Hallmark? Are you glad the show’s been renewed for a 12th season, or do you think it’s time to end the series?

