When Calls the Heart: Season 10 Premiere Date and Season 11 Renewal Announced by Hallmark

Hallmark Channel wants to take you back to Hope Valley this summer. The cable channel has announced a premiere date for season 10 of the popular drama and, in addition, has already renewed the series for an 11th season.

A period drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Andrea Brooks, Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton, Ben Rosenbaum, Johannah Newmarch, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Viv Leacock, Natasha Burnett, Vienna Leacock, Elias Leacock, Hrothgar Mathews, Loretta Walsh, and Amanda Wong. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but enters into a new relationship with mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally). In the ninth season, Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships.

Airing on Sunday nights, the ninth season of When Calls the Heart averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.10 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Hallmark has revealed that season 10 will launch on Sunday, July 30th and will have 12 episodes. In addition, the cable channel has announced that season 11 has been ordered. Production will begin in July on the next batch of 12 episodes. A 2024 premiere date for those will be announced later.

“When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalogue and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming. “The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience and it’s only going to get bigger and better in season 11.”

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the 10th season premiere? Are you happy to know that When Calls the Heart has already been renewed for an 11th season?

