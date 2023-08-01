Big Brother: Season 25; CBS Reveals 16 New Houseguests

Big Brother returns for its 25th anniversary season tomorrow night, and CBS has revealed the identities of 16 new houseguests who will be moving into the house on the first night. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the reality series follows contestants as they live together, are cut off from the outside world, and have their every move monitored by cameras and microphones. One or more players are evicted each week until one wins $750,000.

This season is starting much later than usual and the game will run for 100 days. Season 25 will continue airing into the fall schedule, due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

CBS revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 25th season of the series when they move into the BIG BROTHER house during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.* This season’s cast includes a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others. This new group is in for a summer to remember, full of jaw-dropping moments and twists that will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe. CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 6, following the Wednesday premiere, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $750,000: Name: America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist Name: Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist Name: Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ Name: Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad Name: Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student Name: Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent Name: Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician Name: Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist Name: Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner Name: Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator Name: Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist Name: Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator Name: Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist Name: Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant Name: Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales Name: Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

The teaser showing off the new cast of Big Brother is below.

