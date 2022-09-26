Big Brother: Season 25; CBS Renews Reality Competition Series for Summer 2023

The house will be filling up with guests again next summer. Big Brother has been renewed for a 25th anniversary season on CBS. The 24th season wrapped tonight and host Julie Chen Moonves announced the renewal via Twitter.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 24th season will found the Houseguests moving into the mid-century Palm Springs-inspired “BB Motel”. Players include an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist, among others. The Houseguests this time around were Alyssa Snider (24), Ameerah Jones (31), Brittany Hoopes (32), Daniel Durston (35), Indy Santos (31), Jasmine Davis (29), Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (24), Joseph Abdin (24), Kyle Capener (29), Matt “Turner” Turner (23), Michael Bruner (28), Monte Taylor (27), Nicole Layog (41), Paloma Aguilar (22), Taylor Hale (27), and Terrance Higgins (47). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $750,000.

On Wednesdays, the 24th season of Big Brother averages a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.80 million viewers. Compared to season 23, that’s down by 13% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). On Thursdays, season 24 averages a 0.68 rating in the demo with 3.33 million. Compared to Thursdays in season 23, that’s down by 22% and 12%, respectively. On Sundays, season 24 averages a 0.76 rating in the demo with 3.80 million. Compared to Sundays in season 23, that’s down by 14% and up by 3%, respectively.

Here’s Moonves’ announcement about the Summer 2023 renewal:

We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. 🎉 @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022

