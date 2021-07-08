Big Brother: Season 23 Ratings

After an all-star season, Big Brother has returned with a regular contestant season. The CBS reality series has become a staple on the summer schedule so it seems like a sure bet it will be renewed for a 24th season instead of being cancelled. How long can this CBS TV series run? Stay tuned.

The Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 23rd season features an all-new group of players and will feature a flight attendant, make-up artist, start-up founder, farmer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist, and an attorney, among others. For the first time in the show’s history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse. The players are Alyssa Lopez (24), Azah Awasum (30), Brent Champagne (28), Britini D’Angelo (24), Christian Birkenberger (23), Claire Rehfuss (25), Derek Frazier (29), Derek Xiao (24), Brandon “Frenchie” French (34), Hannah Chaddha (21), Kyland Young (29), Sarah Steagall (27), Tiffany Mitchell (40), Travis Long (22), Whitney Williams (30), and Xavier Prather (27). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $500,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The Wednesday editions of Season 22 of Big Brother on CBS averaged a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.08 million viewers. The Thursday editions averaged a 1.01 in the demo with 4.00 million viewers. The Sunday editions averaged a 0.96 in the demo with 3.83 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



