Big Brother: Season 24 Ratings

This venerable reality series continues to be one of the CBS network’s most popular shows each summer, is relatively inexpensive to produce, and it fills three timeslots each week. It’s a programmer’s dream. Is there any possibility that Big Brother will be cancelled or is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 25? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 24th season will find the Houseguests moving into the mid-century Palm Springs-inspired “BB Motel”. Players include an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist, among others. The Houseguests this time around are Alyssa Snider (24), Ameerah Jones (31), Brittany Hoopes (32), Daniel Durston (35), Indy Santos (31), Jasmine Davis (29), Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (24), Kyle Capener (29), Marvin Achi (28), Matt “Turner” Turner (23), Michael Bruner (28), Monte Taylor (27), Nicole Layog (41), Paloma Aguilar (22), Taylor Hale (27), and Terrance Higgins (47). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $750,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or view them here, here, and here.

For comparisons: On Wednesdays, season 23 of Big Brother on CBS averaged a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers. On Thursdays, season 23 averaged a 0.88 demo with 3.78 million and, on Sundays, the 23rd season averaged a 0.89 demo with 3.70 million.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Big Brother TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 25th season?