Celebrity Big Brother: Season Three Cast Announced for CBS Reality Series

Celebrity Big Brother, also known as Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, is returning next week, and CBS has announced the new cast of the reality series. Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate, and Lamar Odom will live together and compete for the $250,000 prize.

CBS revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“BIG BROTHER today announced the 11 Houseguests who will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS Original reality show. This season’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an ’80s TV icon, an Emmy(R) Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others. The third season of CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host. The following 11 celebrity Houseguests will compete for $250,000: Cynthia Bailey (54) Model/TV personality Todd Bridges (56) Actor Todrick Hall (36) Entertainer Chris Kattan (51) Comedian Chris Kirkpatrick (50) Pop star Carson Kressley (52) Emmy(R) Award-winning TV personality Teddi Mellencamp (40) Television personality Shanna Moakler (46) Actress/former Miss USA Mirai Nagasu (28) Olympic medalist Miesha Tate (35) Former UFC champion Lamar Odom (42) NBA champion CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, and having no contact with the outside world. Each week, one or more celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000. CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Check out a preview for Celebrity Big Brother season three below.

What do these 11 celebs have in common? They are all moving into the @CBSBigBrother house! 🏠 Roll out the red carpet for the season premiere of #BBCeleb, February 2 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/025rRcWLq8 — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2022

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS?