Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season Two Ratings

Last year, the freshman outing of the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition TV show on CBS did pretty well in the ratings, and it attracted a similar-sized audience to the original US version of the series.

A CBS competitive reality TV series hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, season two of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition features Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Anthony Scaramucci, and Ricky Williams and will unfold in just three short weeks. As in the original series, the “stars” live together in a house fitted with over 80 HD cameras and 100 microphones to capture all the action. Each week, one or more of the celebrity “Houseguests” will be voted out. The last Houseguest standing will win the grand prize of $250,000.00.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — typically around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

2/14 update:

For comparisons: The first season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition on CBS averaged a 1.25 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic and 5.045 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

9/10/21 update: Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has been renewed.