Airing on the TBS cable channel, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish with Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines, and Joel Marsh Garland. Season three guests include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner, Andrew Richardson, Karrueche Tran, and Chris Bosh. The comedy centers on Tray (Morgan), who is released from prison after 15 years. Back in a now-gentrified Brooklyn, he finds his old love, Shay (Haddish), has married a white guy. What’s worse — she and Josh (Gaul) are raising the teenaged twins (Mosby and Hoagland), Tray never even knew about. In the third season, having served his time at the halfway house, Tray is forced into finding a new place to live and new ways to support himself.



The third season of The Last OG averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 804,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. Find out how The Last OG stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 9, 2020, The Last OG has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will TBS cancel or renew The Last OG for season four? Many of TBS’ original comedy series have either been cancelled or moved to other outlets so, this channel doesn’t have many left. The Last OG has done well in the ratings in the past but the numbers are lower this season. I think that TBS might continue to trim back its slate of original series and cancel it. This one could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Last OG cancellation or renewal news.



