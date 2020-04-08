A TBS sitcom, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish with Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines and Joel Marsh Garland. Season three guests include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner, Andrew Richardson, Karrueche Tran, and Chris Bosh. The comedy centers on Tray (Morgan), who is released from prison after 15 years. Back in a now-gentrified Brooklyn, he finds his old love, Shay (Haddish), has married a white guy. What’s worse — she and Josh (Gaul) are raising the teenaged twins (Mosby and Hoagland), Tray never even knew about. In the third season, having served his time at the halfway house, Tray is forced into finding a new place to live and new ways to support himself.
