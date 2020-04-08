Will Tray get back on his feet in the third season of the The Last OG TV show on TBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Last OG is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of The Last OG here.

A TBS sitcom, The Last OG stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish with Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Bresha Webb, Anna Maria Horsford, Derek Gaines and Joel Marsh Garland. Season three guests include Mike Tyson, Katt Williams, J.B. Smoove, Sasheer Zamata, Marla Gibbs, John Amos, Zach Cherry, Chelsea Frei, Lord Jamar, Clifton Powell, Roy Wood Jr., H. Michael Croner, Andrew Richardson, Karrueche Tran, and Chris Bosh. The comedy centers on Tray (Morgan), who is released from prison after 15 years. Back in a now-gentrified Brooklyn, he finds his old love, Shay (Haddish), has married a white guy. What’s worse — she and Josh (Gaul) are raising the teenaged twins (Mosby and Hoagland), Tray never even knew about. In the third season, having served his time at the halfway house, Tray is forced into finding a new place to live and new ways to support himself.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the The Last OG TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Last OG should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on TBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.