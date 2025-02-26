The Americas: Season One Ratings

It feels like The Americas is a one-and-done series, but if the ratings are good enough, could this NBC show return— either delving deeper into The Americas or tackling other parts of the world? Will this series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A nature documentary series from renowned wildlife producer Mike Gunton, The Americas TV ahow is narrated by Tom Hanks. Each episode showcases the world’s greatest supercontinent’s wonders, secrets, and fragilities. The series uses cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlights extraordinary and previously untold wildlife stories. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. Installments feature remarkable world firsts, new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep sea hunting, and some of nature’s strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death daily. Each episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: The Atlantic Coast, Mexico, The Wild West, The Amazon, The Frozen North, The Gulf Coast, The Andes, The Caribbean, The West Coast, and Patagonia.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 26, 2025, The Americas has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

