Night Court: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

This new incarnation of Night Court started off with very good ratings but the numbers have dropped quite a bit since then. Still, NBC has very few other sitcoms. Will the numbers improve? Will Night Court be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A workplace comedy series, the Night Court TV show stars Melissa Rauch, Lacretta, Wendie Malick, Nyambi Nyambi, and John Larroquette. The new story follows Abracadabra “Abby” Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did. To bring order and dignity to the court, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Others on the court team include new prosecutor Julianne Walters (Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan; court clerk Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi), a jack of all trades, devoted single dad, and law student; and Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta), the sharp-witted bailiff.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Night Court on NBC averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.03 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Night Court yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 20, 2024, Night Court has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Night Court TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?