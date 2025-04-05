Phineas and Ferb: Season Five to Premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ in June

Phineas and Ferb are back! Season five of the animated series will air on the Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer. The 40-episode season premieres on June 5th.

Vincent Martella, Thomas Sangster, Richard O’Brien, Mitchel Musso, Marsh, Dee Bradley Baker, Dan Povenmire, Caroline Rhea, Ashley Tisdale, and Alyson Stoner star in the series,s which follows young Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher during their summer vacation.

Disney revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Disney Branded Television is rolling out the teal carpet for the highly anticipated return of the five-time Emmy(R) Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated “Phineas and Ferb.” The new season will premiere on Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes, and the first episode will be available the same day on Disney Channel YouTube. The first 10 episodes of the season will premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets on Friday, June 6, with additional markets to follow later this year. The episodes will also be available to stream on Disney Channel on Demand. A special sneak peek will debut on Monday, May 26, at 11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Channel YouTube. To celebrate the premiere, Disney unveiled a brand-new trailer and key art as part of today’s announcement. In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!”

A trailer and new poster for season five are below.

What do you think? Have you watched Phineas and Ferb? Will you watch the new season this summer?