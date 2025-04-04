Will Trent: Season Four Renewal; ABC Procedural Drama Returning for 2025-26

Will’s going to continue to use his unique abilities to right wrongs in the 2025-26 TV season. ABC has renewed Will Trent for a fourth season on the network. The show’s third season of 18 episodes finishes airing next month.

A procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV series stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, and Gina Rodriguez. Based on Karin Slaughter’s book series, the story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else, thanks to his being highly observant. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his challenges, he’s determined to use his unique perspective to ensure no one is abandoned like he was. Angie Polaski (Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin) are detectives with the Atlanta Police Department but have very different backgrounds. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI and Will and Faith’s boss, while Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez) is the Assistant District Attorney.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of Will Trent averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.86 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 11% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership.

ABC announced the renewal via social media. The network is expected to reveal its fall schedule next month.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Will Trent TV series? Are you glad this ABC drama has been renewed for a fourth season?

