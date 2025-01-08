Will Trent: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last year, while Will Trent was a middle-of-the-road performer for ABC in the 18-49 demo, the show was also the network’s second-most-watched scripted series of the 2023-24 TV season. Can this show continue to climb in the ratings so it can enjoy a long run, or will viewers be ready for something new? Will Will Trent be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the Will Trent TV series stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, and Gina Rodriguez. Based on Karin Slaughter’s book series, the story follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A loner, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI and can deconstruct a crime scene like no one else. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a traumatic childhood in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Despite his personal challenges, he’s determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was. Angie Polaski (Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin) are both detectives with the Atlanta Police Department but have very different backgrounds. Faith Mitchell (Richardson) is Will’s partner at the GBI and was born into a law enforcement family. Amanda Wagner (Sohn) is the head of the GBI and Will and Faith’s boss, while Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez) serves as Assistant District Attorney.

For comparisons: Season two of Will Trent on ABC averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.30 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of January 8, 2025, Will Trent has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

