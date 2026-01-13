Happy’s Place: Season Two; Jane Lynch & Eric Stonestreet Coming to NBC Sitcom

Happy’s Place has added two big-name guest stars for its second season. According to Variety, Jane Lynch and Eric Stonestreet will appear on the NBC series.

Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn star in the series, which follows Bobbie (McEntire), a divorcée whose daughter is deployed in the military, after she has inherited her father’s neighborhood tavern and found out she has a half-sister.

The following was revealed about the roles Lynch and Stonestreet will play:

“Lynch will play Valerie, the mother of Melissa Peterman’s character, Gabby, who visits her daughter for the first time and reveals an unexpected secret. Stonestreet, meanwhile, will play Dr. Russell Peabody III, an unconventional therapist who attempts to help Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) resolve their conflicts.”

Season two of Happy’s Place returns on January 16th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC series? Are you excited to see these guest stars appear on the series?