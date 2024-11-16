Friday Night Lights: Universal TV Developing Reboot Series with Jason Katims, Pete Berg, and Brian Grazer

Friday Night Lights may be the next series to get the reboot treatment. A reboot is currently in the works by Universal TV, with Jason Katims, Pete Berg, and Brian Grazer behind the series.

The original series, based on a book by H.G. Bissinger, premiered on NBC in 2006 and aired for five seasons. A film was also released in 2004.

Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Jurnee Smollett, Michael B. Jordan, and Matt Lauria starred in Friday Night Lights, which followed a high school football team in Dillon, Texas.

According to Deadline, the reboot would be an entirely new story set in the world of high school football. It is still in the early stages of development, but it is now being shopped around.

What do you think? Did you watch Friday Night Lights on NBC? Would you watch a reboot if it happened?