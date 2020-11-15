Good Girls: Season Four; Jonathan Silverman to Recur on NBC Series

Good Girls is adding a recurring member for season four of the series. Jonathan Silverman is joining Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman on the NBC dramedy. The series follows three suburban mothers who fall into lives of crime when they look to add some funds to their bank accounts by robbing a grocery store. The trio has come a long way since then!

Deadline revealed the following about Silverman’s role on the NBC series:

“Silverman will play Dave, a pencil pusher for the Secret Service, who has found purpose again in the field. His irreverent manner hides his unwavering commitment to bringing down the Good Girls.”

A premiere date for season four of Good Girls has not yet been set.

