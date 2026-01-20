The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Tracy Morgan was part of a successful comedy on NBC with the 30 Rock series. Will his newest sitcom also have a long run? Will The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A sports sitcom, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins TV show was created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means. It stars Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The story follows disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. Other characters include Monica (Alexander), Reggie’s ex-wife, business manager, and agent; Brina (Way), Reggie’s fiancée; Reggie and Monica’s son, Carmelo (Hall); and Rusty (Moynihan), Reggie’s former teammate and best friend.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of January 20, 2026, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?