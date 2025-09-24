The Voice: Season 28 Ratings (Fall 2025)

We don’t have to question if The Voice will be cancelled or renewed for a 29th season since NBC has already confirmed the series will be back for 2026. The ratings for this competition series have dropped quite a bit over the years but it remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows. Will NBC begin airing just one cycle a year sometime soon or, will they stay the course and continue to air two cycles a season? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly (his 28th season) and typically airs on Monday and Tuesday nights. Veteran coaches Michael Bublé (third season), Snoop Dogg (second season), Niall Horan (third season), and Reba McEntire (fourth season) return for season 28. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season 26 (Fall 2024) of The Voice on NBC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.43 million viewers. On Tuesdays, season 26 (Fall 2024) of The Voice on NBC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.55 million viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS The Voice has been renewed for a 29th season, which will debut (TBD 2026). Stay tuned for further updates.

