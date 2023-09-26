The Voice: Season 24 Ratings

For the first time in this NBC show’s long and successful history, Blake Shelton isn’t occupying one of the big red chairs. The singer-songwriter left The Voice last spring. Will this NBC show continue to be one of the Peacock Network’s highest-rated shows? It’s already been renewed for season 25, but could The Voice possibly be cancelled after that? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs on Monday and Tuesday nights. Reba McEntire takes one of the red chairs for the first time while past coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan return for season 24. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: On Monday nights, season 22 of The Voice (which aired in Fall 2022) averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.19 million viewers. On Tuesday nights, season 22 of The Voice (which aired in Fall 2022) averaged a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.20 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you still enjoy The Voice TV series on NBC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 25th season?