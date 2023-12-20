Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Great Christmas Light Fight, The Voice, Big Brother Reindeer Games, LEGO Masters, Whose Line Is It Anyway?/em>

Published:

The Great Christmas Light Fight TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Disney)

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother Reindeer Games, FBI: True, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Great Christmas Light Fight, and The Voice.   Sports: Inside the NFL.   Specials: Disney Prep & Landing, Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice, The Price Is Right at Night, and LEGO Masters Celebrity Holiday BricktacularReruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Voice.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x