Tuesday TV Ratings: Great Christmas Light Fight, The Voice, Big Brother Reindeer Games, LEGO Masters, Whose Line Is It Anyway?/em>

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother Reindeer Games, FBI: True, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Great Christmas Light Fight, and The Voice. Sports: Inside the NFL. Specials: Disney Prep & Landing, Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice, The Price Is Right at Night, and LEGO Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Voice.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?