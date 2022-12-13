Menu

Monday TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady, The Good Doctor, The Voice, The Great Christmas Light Fight, NCIS

Published:

The Cleaning Lady TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Monday, December 12, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: The Great Christmas Light Fight, The Good Doctor, The Cleaning Lady, and The VoiceSpecials: Dogs of the Year 2022, Scooby-Doo Where Are You Now!, and Baking It: Celebrity Holiday SpecialReruns: Bob ♥ Abishola, The Neighborhood, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



