Monday TV Ratings: Big Brother Reindeer Games, The Voice, MasterChef Junior, NCIS, NFL Football

Monday, December 11, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother Reindeer Games and The Voice. Specials: MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays, Price Is Right at Night: College Students Home for the Holidays, Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022, and Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas. Sports: NFL Football: Packers at Giants. Reruns: NCIS and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

