Network: CBS  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 11, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd (hosts).

TV show description:      
A holiday-themed reality competition series, the Big Brother Reindeer Games TV show is a spin-off of the American version of Big Brother.

In the conceit of the show, Santa invites memorable players from past seasons of Big Brother to his magical world where they take part in “reindeer games.” Over the course of the season, other Big Brother veterans play Santa’s helpers and guide BB Legends through holiday-riffic, challenging and unpredictable competitions.

Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four players make it to the finale. Then, one player with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize and, of course, save the holidays.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
