Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 14, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Josh Duhamel

TV show description:

The Buddy Games TV show is a competition series based on an annual tradition of host Josh Duhamel and his friends. The idea was previously the basis for a 2019 comedy movie of the same name.

The game features six teams of four longtime friends who met at various stages of their lives. They come together at a beautiful lakeside location for a nostalgic summer camp adventure.

They get the chance to play “buddy games” where they can try to relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors — while bunking together in the same lake house.

Friendships are rekindled, and rivalries are reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the crazy competition.

The last team standing is crowned champion. The winners take home a cash prize, the coveted Buddy Games trophy and bragging rights to tell anyone who’ll listen.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

