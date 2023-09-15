Buddy Games: Season One Ratings



Due to the actors and writers strikes, CBS is filling the fall schedule with lots of unscripted series like Buddy Games. The network needs content to fill its timeslots but that doesn’t mean shows like this will still have a home once the regular series start returning. Will Buddy Games be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Buddy Games TV show is based on an annual tradition of host Josh Duhamel and his friends. The game features six teams of four longtime friends who met at various stages of their lives. They come together at a beautiful lakeside location for a nostalgic summer camp adventure. They get the chance to play “buddy games” where they can try to relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors — while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships are rekindled and rivalries are reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the crazy competition. The last team standing is crowned champion and awarded a trophy and a cash prize. .

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Buddy Games TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?