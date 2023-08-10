Superfan: Season One Ratings

It seems that the networks are always looking for low-cost shows that can be used to fill gaps in the primetime schedule, particularly over the summer or during the winter holidays. The new Superfan series on CBS would appear to be a good candidate, but will the ratings for these six episodes be good enough to justify a second season order? Or will Superfan be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Superfan TV show is hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson. Each episode of the unscripted series features enthusiastic and devoted fans of a particular music superstar. They play multiple challenges to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter. In the end, the music artist selects one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Musical artists appearing in the first season include Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, and Shania Twain.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

