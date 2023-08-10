Ongoing (hour)Ongoing

TV show dates: August 9, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson (hosts).

TV show description:

A reality competition series, the Superfan TV show is hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson.

Each episode of the unscripted series features enthusiastic and devoted fans of a particular music superstar. They play multiple rounds of challenges to try to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter.

In the end, the music artist selects one deserving superfan to win a once in a lifetime prize.

Musical artists appearing in the first season include Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, and Shania Twain.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





