Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Superfan

Superfan TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)


Network: CBS  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 9, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson (hosts).

TV show description:      
A reality competition series, the Superfan TV show is hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson.

Each episode of the unscripted series features enthusiastic and devoted fans of a particular music superstar. They play multiple rounds of challenges to try to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter.

In the end, the music artist selects one deserving superfan to win a once in a lifetime prize.

Musical artists appearing in the first season include Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, and Shania Twain.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
What do you think? Do you like the Superfan TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on CBS?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x