The Franchise: HBO Orders Comedy Series Starring Himesh Patel, Sam Mendes to Direct Pilot

The Franchise is headed to HBO. The comedy series, which pokes fun at Marvel and other superhero franchises. Sam Mendes is now set to direct the pilot, and the cast has been set.

Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl will star in the series from Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO has picked up comedy THE FRANCHISE to series, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming and Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series. Himesh Patel and Aya Cash star alongside previously announced cast Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl in the half-hour comedy series from Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown. Logline: The crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. THE FRANCHISE shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series quote: “With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can’t wait to see more.” Cast: Series regulars are Himesh Patel as Daniel, Aya Cash as Anita, Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric. Credits: Executive producers are Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. The pilot was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jon Brown, who serves as showrunner.”

The premiere date for The Franchise will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series once it arrives on HBO?