The Rehearsal: HBO Orders Comedy Series from Nathan Fielder

The Rehearsal is coming to HBO. The comedy, which comes from comedian Nathan Fielder. Fielder will write, direct, executive produce, and star in the show. Christie Smith and Dan McManus will also executive produce.

Fielder previously starred in Comedy Central’s unscripted Nathan For You and served as an executive producer on Showtime’s docu-series How to with John Wilson.

Deadline revealed the following about the half-hour HBO comedy series:

“The series is set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives.”

It is not yet known if the series will be scripted or not. An episode count was also not revealed. A premiere date and more will be announced at a later date.

