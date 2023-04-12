Superfan: CBS Announces Premiere Date for Game Show Featuring Big Music Artists

Superfan finally has its premiere date. CBS has announced that the new game show, which was ordered to series in February 2022, will arrive in June.

In each episode of the series, a big-name musical artist will see a group of supporters compete to be named the artist’s biggest fan. Viewers will see Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull, and Shania Twain appear in the six-episode series hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson (above).

CBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

CBS today announced the premiere date for SUPERFAN, a new one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan. The musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most devoted supporter. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. The confirmed musical artists for the CBS Original series are Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain. Hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson (CBS MORNINGS), SUPERFAN premieres Friday, June 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. Full series episode order for SUPERFAN is as follows: LL COOL J Friday, June 9

Shania Twain Friday, June 16

Gloria Estefan Friday, June 23

Little Big Town Friday, June 30

Pitbull Friday, July 7

Kelsea Ballerini Friday, July 14 “Nate and Keltie will take you on a fun ride each week with a global music superstar in an exhilarating contest to crown the ultimate superfan, which audiences can play along with at home,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS. “Viewers will also be treated to an exclusive medley of hits performed by these mega musicians, which will feel all the more special when performed for their most passionate fans.” “We felt like it was time that fan bases across all genres of music get the love and recognition they deserve,” said series creators and executive producers Keltie Knight and Jodi Roth. “SUPERFAN gives celebrated musical artists a chance to honor their fans by engaging with them one-on-one and surprising them with once-in-a-lifetime prize packages. It’s a feel-good show that everyone will enjoy.” “SUPERFAN showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition. As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize,” said Nate Burleson, series co-host. “You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you’ll walk away a superfan yourself.” The series is produced by Raquel Productions, Inc. Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and two-time Emmy® Award-winner Jack Martin executive produce. Martin also serves as showrunner.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Superfan on CBS this summer?