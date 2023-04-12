Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime: Kelli Giddish to Return to Franchise in May

Law & Order: SVU will see a big return in the finale of its current season. Kelli Giddish returns to the series only months after her character departed the series. In the fall, she will also appear in the season four premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The return of Giddish means big news for Amanda Rollins. In December, fans saw Rollins marry Assistant District Attorney Dominic “Sonny” Carisi. TV Line revealed that Rollins will be pregnant when she returns.

The exit of Giddish did cause some fan outrage, but Giddish said the following about her exit from the series:

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, and Molly Burnett, the NBC series will return in the fall with its 25th season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Rollins on Law & Order: SVU?