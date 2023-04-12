American Horror Story: Season 12; Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts to Star in FX Anthology Series

American Horror Story will have a big name in the world of reality television appear in the upcoming season 12. Kim Kardashian is joining the series’ cast in a role written with her in mind. Fans will also see the return of Emma Roberts in the series. She appeared in earlier seasons of the anthology series.

The upcoming season is based on the upcoming novel by Danielle Valentine – Delicate Condition. Halley Feiffer is acting as showrunner and will write the entire season.

Ryan Murphy said the following about Kardashian joining the cast of the FX series, per THR:

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

A premiere date for American Horror Story season 12 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new season of the FX anthology series?