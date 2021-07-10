Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 9, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nischelle Turner, Jason Cameron, and Sabrina Soto.

A feel-good reality series, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner. The program also features the design team of home improvement contractor and television personality Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto.

Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams.

In the first season, those participating in making these heartfelt gifts include singer and choreographer Paula Abdul; singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; actor and comedian Wayne Brady; NFL MVP and CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason; singer-actress Eve; actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul; singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos; and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

