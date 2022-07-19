Big Brother, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Generation Gap: Shows Pre-Empted Due to January 6th Hearings

The January 6th House select committee hearings are ongoing and the primetime broadcast set for Thursday night will delay some network programming – including the second season premiere of Secret Celebrity Renovation. The CBS docu-series (above) had been set to return this Friday but season two will now launch on July 29th.

That show’s premiere will be delayed because the eviction episode of Big Brother set for this Thursday has been pre-empted and will air on Friday night instead. The reality series will be followed by a rerun of the second season debut of Blood & Treasure, which was just released on Paramount+ on Sunday, per Deadline.

On ABC, new episodes of Press Your Luck and Generation Gap will be pre-empted for the hearings but it appears that The Fatal Flaw will air as previously scheduled at 10 PM.

NBC will air the Law & Order repeat scheduled for 8 pm at 10 PM. Repeat airings of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will no longer run.

What do you think? Were you planning to watch Thursday night’s usual programming?