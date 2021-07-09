Good Witch: Ending; No Season Eight for Hallmark Channel TV Series

After 13 years of movies and TV show episodes, magic is leaving the town of Middleton. Hallmark Channel has decided to end the Good Witch series so there won’t be an eighth season. The series finale airs on Sunday, July 25th.

A fantasy comedy-drama series, Good Witch stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie, Abigail (Power), and Joy (Barrell) at the end of season six mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel. This leads them to reflect on their pasts and how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun, season seven promises new relationships, personal challenges, and romance.

The seventh season of Good Witch is averaging a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.53 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season six, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership. It’s one of Hallmark’s lowest-rated series but still does pretty well when compared to other cable dramas.

Here’s the series ending announcement from Hallmark:

HALLMARK CHANNEL’S ‘GOOD WITCH’ SERIES FINALE SET FOR SUNDAY, JULY 25 STUDIO CITY, CA – July 9, 2021 – Hallmark Channel announced today the series finale of the network’s original primetime show, “Good Witch.” “‘Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, SVP, programming & development. “We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made ‘Good Witch’ such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.” In the series finale, the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others in “The Wedding,” premiering Sunday, July 25, (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Catherine Bell (“Army Wives,” “JAG”), James Denton (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), Sarah Power (“Killjoys”), Catherine Disher (“Abby Hatcher”), Kylee Evans (“The Strain”), Katherine Barrell (“Wynonna Earp”), Marc Bendavid (“Murdoch Mysteries”) and Scott Cavalheiro (“Carter”) star. Catherine Bell has starred as the lead character Cassie Nightingale for magical 13 years when Hallmark viewers were first introduced to her in the 2008 original movie “The Good Witch.” The popularity of Cassie and her adventures in the bucolic town of Middleton led to seven more movies. In 2015, the franchise was adapted as a primetime series that enjoyed seven enchanting seasons. “Good Witch” is a Whizbang Films Production in association with ITV Studios America. Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Craig Pryce and Frank Siracusa are executive producers. Catherine Bell is co-executive producer. Janina Barrett serves as supervising producer. Colin Brunton is producer. Julie Lawrence and Angie Cassiram are associate producers. “Good Witch” is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

