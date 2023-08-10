Superfan: Season One Viewer Votes

Are you also an admirer of any of the artists in the first season of the Superfan TV show on CBS? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Superfan is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Superfan here.

A CBS reality competition series, the Superfan TV show is hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson. Each episode of the unscripted series features enthusiastic and devoted fans of a particular music superstar. They play multiple rounds of challenges to try to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter. In the end, the music artist selects one deserving superfan to win a once in a lifetime prize. Musical artists appearing in the first season include Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, and Shania Twain.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Superfan TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Superfan should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?