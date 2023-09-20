Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Name That Tune, The Swarm, America’s Got Talent, Celebrity Family Feud, FBI

Published:

Name That Tune TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX)

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 ratings — New episodes: The Swarm, Celebrity Family Feud, Name that Tune, and America’s Got Talent.  Sports: Inside the NFL  Reruns: 9-1-1: Lone Star, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI, Quantum Leap, The Chase, and Jeopardy! Masters.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: These are the network finals, aka the live+same day ratings.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x