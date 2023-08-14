Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: The Chosen, The Challenge: USA, Celebrity Family Feud, America’s Got Talent, Family Guy

Published:

The Chosen TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: The Chosen — © 2023 The Chosen. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, August 13, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother, The Challenge: USA, The Chosen, Celebrity Family Feud, and The $100,000 Pyramid.  Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, The $100,000 Pyramid, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, 60 Minutes, NCIS: Los Angeles, and World’s Funniest Animals.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



