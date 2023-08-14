The Swarm: The CW Sets New Premiere Date for Sci-Fi Series About the Depths of the Sea

The Swarm is coming to The CW next month. The network has changed the premiere date for the sci-fi horror series, which follows a life force from the depth of the series that is causing chaos on the planet.

Starring Cécile de France, Alexander Karim, Leonie Benesch, and Joshua Odjick, the series is based on the bestselling novel by Frank Schätzing and created by Frank Doelger.

The CW revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The CW Network has set a new premiere date for the global hit event series THE SWARM, now debuting on Tuesday, September 12 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). From “Game of Thrones” executive producer Frank Doelger, the series about an unknown enemy that lives deep below the sea has already captivated over ten million viewers internationally. Around the world, strange happenings, borne out of the oceans: Whales destroy boats, deep sea crabs attack beaches, mussels block container ships. An unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. A deadly pathogen spreads into the drinking water. Across the globe, lives are increasingly imperiled, the situation worsening by the day – and yet, nobody can draw a connection between the seemingly random attacks. Except for a group of scientists who come together through their shared sense that something bigger is at play: an intelligent life force, dwelling in the deep – capable of manipulating the ocean, and everything that resides in it. A being which has borne witness to our destruction of the seas and has decided to drive us to extinction. But hardly anyone believes their findings. And so, the group is forced to undertake a life-threatening mission, tracking the intelligent life force within the Arctic Ocean. It is a mission they know may claim their lives. Based on the bestselling novel by Frank Schätzing, THE SWARM is created by executive producer Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”), Eric Welbers, Oscar-nominated producer Marc Huffam (The Martian, Saving Private Ryan) and Ute Leonhardt (“Killing Eve”).”

