Tom Swift: CW Reveals Premiere Date for Nancy Drew Spin-Off Series

Tom Swift is coming to Tuesday nights. The CW has announced that the new Tom Swift TV series will debut on Tuesday, May 31st, and will be paired with the remaining second-season episodes of Superman & Lois. The Tom Swift premiere will come a little over a year after the airing of the show’s backdoor pilot episode of Nancy Drew.

Loosely based on the juvenile sci-fi and adventure novels first published in 1910, the Tom Swift TV show revolves around a young wealthy inventor (Tian Richards) whose father goes missing. This sends Tom on a quest to uncover the truth amidst mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. The CW show also stars Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones, and Albert Mwangi. LeVar Burton provides the voice of Tom’s AI, Barclay.

Here are some more details about the upcoming series:

THE CW NETWORK SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR NEW DRAMA SERIES “TOM SWIFT” ON TUESDAY, MAY 31 The Enthralling Action-Adventure Mystery Stars Tian Richards and Ashleigh Murray March 25, 2022 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced the premiere date and time for the new drama series TOM SWIFT, which makes its debut on Tuesday, May 31 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of the hit series SUPERMAN & LOIS (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Tackling this treacherous pursuit armed with his vast intellect, his roguish wit, and an endless supply of designer sneakers, he will also rely on his closest companions: his best friend Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary; his bodyguard Isaac (Marquise Vilsón), whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom; and his AI, Barclay (voiced by LeVar Burton), whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life. At home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine (April Parker Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society. But unbeknownst to Tom, his mother’s request is driven by deep secrets of her own. What’s more, the mysterious and dangerous Rowan (Albert Mwangi) intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry. While Tom navigates these emotionally charged dynamics, his missions will require his genius and his flair for innovation guided by romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved. The character of Tom Swift was originally introduced to audiences in season two of NANCY DREW. The series is inspired by the Tom Swift book series that hails from Stratemeyer Syndicate, which also publishes the Nancy Drew, Hardy Boys and Bobbsey Twins books. TOM SWIFT stars Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones and Albert Mwangi, with LeVar Burton as the voice of Barclay, Tom’s AI. TOM SWIFT is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire. TOM SWIFT was co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor (“Nancy Drew,” “The Gifted”), Noga Landau (“Nancy Drew,” “The Magicians”) and Cameron Johnson (“Empire”). Taylor, Landau and Johnson also serve as executive producers along with Josh Schwartz (“Nancy Drew,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”), Stephanie Savage (“Nancy Drew,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”), and Lis Rowinski (“Nancy Drew,” “Gossip Girl,” “Dynasty”).

What do you think? Have you seen the Nancy Drew episode featuring Tom Swift? Do you plan to check out the new show in May?

